Tripping for the Planet: Psychedelics and Climate Activism

When British climate activist Gail Bradbrook sought out plant medicine, it was the culmination of a healing journey she had started at the age of 19.

During a two-week period in Costa Rica in 2016, she worked with three medicines: iboga, a shrub native to Gabon; kambo, the secretion of the Amazonian giant monkey frog; and ayahuasca, a brew from South America that comes from a combination of a specific vine bark and another species of bush leaves.

In previous recreational settings, Bradbrook had come across psychedelic drugs with similar properties. She had experimented with psilocybin (more popularly known as magic mushrooms) and danced to the ecstasy of MDMA in nightclubs as a part of the ’90s rave scene. But in Costa Rica, meeting these plant medicines in their ceremonial context completely rewired her brain.

“I was shown aspects of myself that are superior, judgemental, competitive, and separating over and over again,” Bradbrook recalled. “It’s quite embarrassing and painful to see.”

Bradbrook went into the healing process with several intentions. Some were personal; others were professional. How could she help build a social movement? Who did she need to work with? What were the codes for social change she needed to unlock?

Within a month of that experience in Costa Rica, Bradbrook met environmental activist Roger Hallam, with whom she would go on to co-found the nonviolent civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion in 2018.

“At the end of it, he told me he had just given me the codes for social change,” she said. “The exact words that were in my intention prayer.”

From there, Extinction Rebellion was born.