A Slow Violence Comes to an End in LA

These days, conversations around oil often lead back to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia is, after all, one of the world’s top exporters of petroleum products. And the ongoing war is affecting all of us—through increased gas prices and supply chain issues.

However, there’s a different sort of war happening in Los Angeles that’s affecting all of us, too. And this conflict also involves oil—except that, this time, the fossil fuel industry is the attacker. The victims? The predominantly Black and Brown L.A. residents who can’t escape the air pollution the industry pumps into their backyards. And just as Russia is killing innocent Ukraininans, the fossil fuel sector is ending lives too soon in L.A. It’s also contributing to the Earth’s heating, which is on course to screw us all.

Welcome to The Frontline, where we stand against the slow violence of the fossil fuel industry. I’m Yessenia Funes, climate director of Atmos. Los Angeles is home to one of the largest oil fields in America. In January, the city finally decided to end oil drilling. The decision was a victory for all the moms, neighbors, and advocates who organized for years in an attempt to protect community health. There’s one young woman, in particular, who deserves a special round of applause for her perseverance and dedication to her community—even when her own health was faltering.

Nalleli Cobo was only nine years old when she began speaking out against the fossil fuel sector. She grew up in the University Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. By the end of 2010, however, the air in her hood grew noxious—it’d smell like rotten eggs one day and gas the next. Cobo and her mom, Monic Uriarte, knew something was wrong, so they went door to door asking their neighbors to call their local gas company. In a week, they pulled in over 350 complaints.

“[My activism] started at the age of nine out of survival,” said Cobo, who’s now 21 and the cofounder of the campaign People Not Pozos, which translates to people, not wells. “It was never really about me. It was we. It was us as a whole.”

It turned out that AllenCo Energy, which operated an oil production facility and 21 wells in L.A., had experienced a gas leak. Cobo’s community is made up mostly of Latine immigrants who migrated from Mexico and Central America. Research has found that Black and Latine communities see higher levels of oil drilling and pollution likely a result of racist housing policies that started in the 1930s known as redlining.